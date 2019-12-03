Alan Shearer says Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey needs to replicate his performance against Manchester City more often

Newcastle United held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at Saint James’ Park on Saturday, with Jonjo Shelvey’s 88th-minute strike dealing a blow on the visitors’ title ambitions.
Jetro Willems drew Newcastle level three minutes after they fell behind to Raheem Sterling’s opener 22 minutes into the game, and Kevin De Bruyne thought he had secured all three points for City with his 82nd-minute goal-of-the-week contender.
However, Shelvey had other plans, pouncing on Christian Atsu’s perfect pass from a freekick to secure a vital point for the Magpies.
The 27-year-old was brilliant from start to finish in the middle of the park for Newcastle, impressing club legend Alan Shearer.
The former striker included Shelvey in his Premier League Team of the Week, and has now challenged him to keep putting in such shifts consistently.
“Caused plenty of problems for Man City and produced a stunning equaliser,” Shearer said.
“He needs to have more of these performances.”
🆕 @alanshearer's Team of the Week 🆕
Thoughts on his selection? pic.twitter.com/1ANhnAX3OH
— Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2019
The City game was his eighth league start of the campaign and he has now weighed in with three goals.
It’s safe to say Shelvey has now established himself in Steve Bruce’s XI, but it remains to be seen if he can be consistent going forward – a key issue he has consistently struggled with.
However, with the Longstaffs – Sean and Matty – constantly breathing down his neck, the former Swansea City man could be more than motivated than ever.