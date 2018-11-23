Alan Shearer says Newcastle United have looked a lot tighter of recent

Newcastle United resume league action with a visit to Burnley on Monday night, and the Magpies will be looking to continue from where they left off prior to the international break.
Rafa Benitez’s side are unbeaten in their last three games, securing back to back victories over Watford and Bournemouth after drawing Southampton.
The wins are Newcastle’s first of the 2018-19 Premier League season, and the players are without a doubt in high spirits ahead of Monday night clash.
Magpies legend Alan Shearer expects a tough encounter at Turf Moor, but he believes getting a result is very much possible given Newcastle’s huge improvements of recent.
The former striker believes the team have looked a lot tighter recently, and keeping at it will go a long way in securing their safety this season.
“The last two games have given everyone hope. A bit of confidence. First of all against Watford picking up three points, and then against Bournemouth, I thought it was an impressive performance,” Shearer told Coral.
“They will look to go to Burnley and continue the good form, and they have looked a lot tighter, they looked a better unit in recent weeks and they have given themselves hope.
“If they can go to Burnley and get a point, it will be a good point.”
.@alanshearer on Newcastle: ''The last two games have given everyone a bit of hope'' pic.twitter.com/nyof7Nnmli
— Coral (@Coral) November 23, 2018
Burnley are struggling at the moment after managing just two wins, three draws and losing seven of their opening 12 games like Newcastle, and both teams will be fighting to avoid dropping to the relegation zone on Monday.
As opposed to the Claret’s 25, the Magpies’ have only let in 15 goals this season – same as Arsenal – and should they maintain that solidness going forward, escaping relegation won’t be herculean as earlier feared.