Alan Shearer says Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League after Schalke demolition

Manchester City booked their place in the Champions League quarterfinals after securing a 10-2 win on aggregate over Schalke 04.
Pep Guardiola’s side came from 2-1 down to win 3-2 during the first-leg in Germany before romping to a 7-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, and English Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes that is one of the reasons they are favourites to win the competition.
“Manchester City blew away Schalke on Tuesday. When you look at the first leg, everything went against them as they were down to ten men and were trailing 2-1,” Shearer told Coral.
“They managed to turn that around and then to score seven was just incredible.
“To score seven in any game is impressive but to do it in the Champions League is extra special and that’s why they are the favourites.”
Guardiola has since downplayed his side’s chances of winning the competition, claiming City are teenagers compared to other European giants, but Bernardo Silva is hoping they can prove him wrong.
The Premier League leaders have qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals thrice in the last four seasons but only progressed to the semis on one occasion.
They eventually lost to Real Madrid 1-0 on aggregate, and it will be interesting to see how far they can go this term as they look to win the quadruple.
Given their scary form since the beginning of this year, City surely have what it takes to match any of the other seven sides left in the competition, but their chances of progressing to the next round will still most likely depend on which team they draw on Friday.