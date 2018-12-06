Alan Shearer says he isn’t excited about Newcastle United potential takeover

Newcastle United could have new owners very soon going by the latest reports doing the rounds, but the club’s former striker Alan Shearer isn’t excited about the development.
It’s not the first time that the Saint James Park outfit have had reports of potential new ownership, and the Premier League legend is far from impressed with the recurring news.
“I can’t get excited at all about the potential takeover at Newcastle. We have been there before and heard it all before. It seems that these rumours always resurface around the January transfer window and it’s a bit like Groundhog Day to be honest,” Shearer told Coral.
“That said, it is definitely much needed so I hope that this time there does end up being more substance behind the rumours. On the pitch, they have been putting together some much better results after a tricky start to the season.
“They came unstuck against West Ham but they bounced back with a good point at Everton, so overall there has been much more promise and that’s been great to see.”
After millionaire businesswoman Amanda Staveley bid to take over Newcastle failed a few months ago, many continue to doubt if owner Mike Ashley is willing to really sell the club.
Former Chelsea and Manchester United CEO Peter Kenyon is the latest man linked with takeover bids, but there are four other different bidders who are willing to pay £300million according to several reports.
Ashley has owned Newcastle for 11 years, and the club haven’t really grown as expected since his arrival, with relegation battles and actual relegations the order of the day, mostly due to lack of quality investment in the squad.
Fans and admirers of the club, including Shearer, will hope a new owner can snap up ownership from Ashley soon as possible, and just maybe Newcastle will finally prove what they are capable of becoming under a serious investor.