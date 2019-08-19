Alan Shearer says he is going to follow Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford closely this season

Manchester United hit the ground running in the new Premier League campaign with a 4-0 demolition of Chelsea last weekend.
The Red Devils face a stern test when they visit Wolverhampton Wanderers later in the day, and after a draw and two defeats in three games against the Molineux Stadium outfit last term, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be keen to make a statement of intent.
United strengthened their backline over the summer transfer window, with the acquisition of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire setting them back £135 million.
No attacker was brought in, though, despite the sales of Belgium international striker Romelu Lukaku, and the duo of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been tasked with leading the line, while Mason Greenwood is set to provide cover.
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Solskjaer has taken a huge gamble, but has vowed to particularly keep a keen eye on how Rashford fares this term.
“I am really interested to see how Rashford gets on this season and I am going to follow him closely,” the former striker told The Sun.
“He is a huge talent and it is great news for England that he is going to get a full season in United’s side, as long as he stays injury-free.
“Rashford is far from the finished product and there is a lot he can still work on. He is a very good finisher and he has shown flashes of brilliance but I have also seen him be sloppy in front of goal.”
The 21-year-old grabbed a brace against Chelsea and has been told by the United manager to score at least 20 goals across all competitions this term.
Rashford scored eight times in 18 appearances in 2015-16, 11 goals in 53 games in 2016-17 and 13 goals in each of the last two seasons in 52 and 47 appearances respectively, and the onus is now on him to impress Solskjaer and the likes of Shearer this term and going forward.