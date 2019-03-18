Alan Shearer says he doesn’t understand why Newcastle United didn’t take the F.A Cup serious

Wolverhampton Wanderers booked a place in the F.A Cup semifinals after a 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Saturday.
The former Championship side were brilliant from start to finish, going 2-0 up before the visitors bagged what turned out to be a late consolation.
Wolves have a chance of winning silverware this term and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer doesn’t understand why the Magpies and co. didn’t emulate Nuno Espirito Santo by naming a strong XI during their short-lived F.A Cup run.
“Let us also salute the brilliance of Wolves.
They’ve shown great respect for the FA Cup and put out strong teams to try and win it when the likes of Newcastle, Leicester and Bournemouth did not,” the Premier League highest goalscorer of all time told The Sun.
“Why sides which are unlikely to get relegated do that I will never know. It sends out a bad message to the fans who want to experience the joy of winning silverware.
“Of course they want to stay in the Premier League but there is no substitute for a triumphant day out at Wembley, that is what makes for the best memories. You only have to see how Molineux was rocking on Saturday night to see the benefits a good cup run can have on a club.”
The Magpies were dumped out of the F.A Cup by Watford in the fourth round in January, and while the Hornets also named a second-string side, they were better in all ramifications during their 2-0 victory at Saint James Park.
Manager Rafa Benitez clearly prioritizes the Premier League ahead of cup competitions given the lack of quality depth in his squad, and it has paid off, with his side just a win or two away from securing safety.
However, the Spaniard should have named a stronger side against Watford, and winning would have boosted Newcastle’s chances of winning silverware this term.