Alan Shearer says Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was ‘stupid’ against Newcastle

Popular football pundit Alan Shearer has criticised Jordan Pickford’s performance for Everton against Newcastle United. The Newcastle legend has labelled him as ‘stupid’ while writing his regular column for The Sun.
Everton made a bright start at St James Park and scored two goals before half time. However, a spirited performance from the Magpies saw Everton losing the game 3-2, a result that puts further pressure back on Marco Silva.
Pickford received criticism for his performance during the game. The Newcastle legend wasn’t impressed with Pickford’s performance against the Toon. He wrote:
“I was at Newcastle to watch a very strange performance from England keeper Jordan Pickford. In fact, it was stupid at times. He should have been sent off for his rugby tackle on Salomon Rondon and I’m still not sure why he wasn’t. But he simply got carried away and involved in things he shouldn’t have been.
“He let the crowd and occasion get to him. Pickford should know as an ex-Sunderland player he will get stick from Newcastle fans. But then he wants to get involved with gestures and smiles. It’s a ridiculous and bizarre way of behaving when he should be focusing on keeping the ball out.”
The former Sunderland goalkeeper joined Everton in the summer of 2017 for around £25 million and is a key player for the Toffees.
Pickford was outstanding for England at the World Cup in Russia, but Shearer is worried whether he can retain the number one shirt. He added:
“I’m worried for him England wise now. He was outstanding at the World Cup in Russia and should be making the shirt his. But even basic saves he tries to make look spectacular. Everything seems to be an issue. He is not a kid any more. There comes a time when you’ve got to do the simple things right.”
Everton have been very inconsistent with their results and performance under Marco Silva and their latest defeat means that they now find themselves seven points adrift of seventh placed Wolves.