Alan Shearer reacts to Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur finally moved to their new stadium during the week, securing a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday in their first game at the new ground and keeping their top-four hopes alive.
A win and four losses in their last six league games have dealt a massive blow on their chances of finishing in the Champions League places, and with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all challenging for the two spots left, Spurs can’t afford to drop any more points in their remaining six games of the campaign.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men still have Manchester City (A) to face in the league having already drawn them in the Champions League quarter-finals, but Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes their new stadium could push them beyond the finishing line.
“It looked absolutely magnificent the opening ceremony, the fireworks and the way they did it all, all the fans were in there nice and early before the game to admire their new surrounding, their new home, and it was a great night for them,” the former Newcastle United striker told Coral of Spurs’ new stadium.
“Clean sheet, goals, three points, great atmosphere, it might just get Spurs back up in the run-up because they have found it tough of late”
🔴Liverpool face Southampton tonight, we spoke to Coral ambassador @alanshearer to get his thoughts on that match vs. Spurs at Anfield last week.
🗣️He also talks Spurs fantastic new stadium. pic.twitter.com/vIvzHMSm4x
— Coral (@Coral) April 5, 2019
Tottenham face Huddersfield Town (H), Brighton and Hove Albion (H), West Ham United (H), Bournemouth (A) and Everton (H) in their other five games, and they should bank on the great atmosphere in the front of their fans to get the needed victories.
They will also need it on Tuesday when they host City in the first-leg of their Champions League last-8, and it will be interesting to see if the new stadium helps make or mar their campaign in the end.