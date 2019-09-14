Blog Teams Liverpool Alan Shearer reacts to Roberto Firmino’s performance against Newcastle United

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Newcastle United on Saturday, maintaining their 100% winning start to the new Premier League campaign.

The Reds are on top of the log after making it five league wins in a row, and they proved their quality despite finding themselves a goal down seven minutes into the game.

Newcastle left-back Jetro Willems handed the visitors a shocking lead, but Sadio Mane ensured Liverpool went into half-time on top courtesy of his brace.

Mohamed Salah sealed the victory for the Anfield outfit deep into the second-half, but it was Roberto Firmino who stole the show.

The Brazilian forward came off the bench to replace an injured Divock Origi 37 minutes into the clash, and he helped Liverpool take the lead with a fine assist.

Salah’s goal ensured Jurgen Klopp’s men secured all three points against a tough Newcastle side, and the strike came courtesy of a Firmino back heel.

Magpies legend Alan Shearer was impressed with his performance, dubbing it PlayStation stuff.

“Liverpool were a different side when Firmino came on,” Shearer told BBC 5 Live Sport.

“It was like Playstation stuff.

“He caused so many problems and the understanding with Salah and Mane is brilliant. Firmino was spectacular.”

Firmino remains one of Liverpool’s most important players, and despite never scoring as many as Salah and Mane, his overall contributions to the Reds’ goals and their all-round play are massive.

