Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle’s win over Burnley

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has shared his thoughts on the win over Burnley last night.
The Magpies picked up a 2-0 win at home thanks to goals from Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar.
Newcastle have shown great improvement in their last two games and Shearer tweeted that it was a huge result.
His tweet read: “Two HUGE wins in 4 days @NUFC and well deserved. #NEWBUR”.
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 26, 2019
The win takes Newcastle seven points clear of the drop zone and they will be looking to put together a solid run now.
Rafa Benitez’ side were very close to the relegation zone not so long ago and the Spaniard will be delighted with the turnaround. Newcastle are currently 13th in the standings.
The fans will be impressed with the showing against Burnley as well. They were in control throughout the game and their build up play seems to have improved considerably as well.
The likes of Almiron, Rondon and Perez have already formed an understanding and things can only get better from here on.