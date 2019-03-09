Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle’s massive comeback win against Everton

Newcastle United came from two goals down to stun Everton at Saint James Park on Saturday, securing a 3-2 win that moved them five places and six points from the relegation zone.
The visitors stormed into the lead 18 minutes into the game through Dominic Calvert-Lewin while Richarlison compounded the hosts’ woes 14 minutes later – just a minute after Matt Ritchie missed a penalty.
However, Newcastle emerged better after the restart, with Salomon Rondon halving the deficit 20 minutes later.
Ayoze Perez secured the vital equalizer on the 81st minute and he grabbed the winning goal three minutes later, sending SJP into wild roars.
Here is how club legend Alan Shearer reacted to the massive win on Twitter.
I’ve haven’t heard St James Park like that for a while. What a come back 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 TOON TOON ⚫️⚪️ARMY 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🙋🏼♂️🙋🏼♂️🙋🏼♂️ #NEWEVE
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) March 9, 2019
It the first time since October 2003 against Fulham under Sir Bobby Robson that the Magpies have come from two goals down to win a Premier League game, and they have now boosted their survival chances by securing five league games in a row.