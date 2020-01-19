Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle’s last gasp win over Chelsea

Newcastle picked up a last gasp win over Chelsea yesterday.
Isaac Hayden scored deep into injury time to earn a valuable home win for the Magpies.
Newcastle did well to keep the visitors quiet throughout the game and they managed to convert their chance in the end.
Steve Bruce will be delighted with his side’s showing, especially at the back.
Former Newcastle star and club legend Alan Shearer has now shared his reaction to the result.
He tweeted that the Magpies showed good team spirit and they worked hard to nick the result. He also heaped praise on the Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark.
The 30-year-old defender put in a splendid performance for the home side and he was crucial to Newcastle’s defensive performance.
Shearer wrote: “Hard work, good team spirit and NICKED the win. Defensively solid particularly Ciaran Clark.”
It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can build on this and put together an impressive run of results now.
They will be hoping to break into the top half in the coming weeks. Currently, Newcastle are level on points with 10th placed Arsenal.
If they can add a goalscorer to the side this month, they should be able to secure a top half finish. The likes of Joelinton have struggled in front of the goal and the Magpies must look to sign another striker now.