Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle’s draw against Everton

Newcastle managed to grind out a 1-1 draw away to Everton in the Premier League last night.
The visitors took an early lead through Salomon Rondon but Richarlison leveled things up for the home side.
The Magpies have shown improvement in the recent weeks and Benitez will be delighted with a point away to Everton. The Toffees are in good form and a point at Goodison last night was a good result for Newcastle.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can continue to improve and build on their recent form.
With the January transfer window approaching, this is a great opportunity for Benitez to turn Newcastle’s season around on and off the pitch.
Former Newcastle United striker took to Twitter to share his reaction on the game.
His three-word reaction was:
A good point @NUFC ⚫️⚪️ #EVENEW
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 5, 2018
The Magpies take on Wolves at home in the Premier League this weekend. They will be looking to get closer to the top half with a win.