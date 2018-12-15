Blog Competitions English Premier League Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle win vs Huddersfield on Twitter

Alan Shearer reacts to Newcastle win vs Huddersfield on Twitter

15 December, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United


Former Newcastle striker and club legend Alan Shearer has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Magpies won against Huddersfield on Saturday.

Newcastle earned a slender 1-0 win over Huddersfield to move six points clear off the Premier League relegation places.

The Magpies summer signing Salomon Rondon scored the only goal of the match to seal all three points for the visitors. It was arguably the best move of the match for Newcastle, and against the run of play, Rondon scored after fantastic work from Ayoze Perez and Javier Manquillo in the 55th minute.

Shearer, the BBC Match of the Day pundit, hailed the move as ‘a great team goal’, followed by a smart finish from Rondon. It was his fourth goal in his last six games.

With that result, Newcastle have now secured their fourth win of the season. Though Newcastle just managed 26% of possession during the game, but it’s the three points that matters most.

Rangers fans want Greg Docherty back in January after Ovie Ejaria deal terminated
Tony Fernandes reacts to QPR win vs Middlesbrough

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com