Blog Columns Site News Alan Shearer reacts to Matthew Longstaff’s winner vs Man Utd

Alan Shearer reacts to Matthew Longstaff’s winner vs Man Utd

7 October, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Newcastle picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League yesterday.

Matthew Longstaff scored the only goal of the game in the second half to hand Steve Bruce’s side a memorable win at home.

Longstaff scored from outside the box on the 72nd minute and Newcastle managed to hold on to the lead for the rest of the game.

Former Newcastle star and popular pundit Alan Shearer has now reacted to Matthew Longstaff’s strike on social media.

Shearer seemed delighted with the goal and he tweeted:

 

The fans will be impressed with Longstaff’s performance as well and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth now.

The goal will have come as a massive boost to the player and he will look to build on this now.

Newcastle needed a win heading into this game and they will be delighted with the result. The win over Manchester United will give them the confidence to build on and put together a good run of results now.

Gary Lineker reacts to Wolves' win over Man City
Gary Neville reacts to Matty and Sean Longstaff post-match interview after Newcastle's victory against Manchester United

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com