Alan Shearer reacts to Matthew Longstaff’s winner vs Man Utd

Newcastle picked up a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League yesterday.
Matthew Longstaff scored the only goal of the game in the second half to hand Steve Bruce’s side a memorable win at home.
Longstaff scored from outside the box on the 72nd minute and Newcastle managed to hold on to the lead for the rest of the game.
Former Newcastle star and popular pundit Alan Shearer has now reacted to Matthew Longstaff’s strike on social media.
Shearer seemed delighted with the goal and he tweeted:
Stttttriiiiiikkkeeeeeee Maaattttttyyyyy 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #NEWMUN
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 6, 2019
The fans will be impressed with Longstaff’s performance as well and it will be interesting to see if he can hold down a regular starting berth now.
The goal will have come as a massive boost to the player and he will look to build on this now.
Newcastle needed a win heading into this game and they will be delighted with the result. The win over Manchester United will give them the confidence to build on and put together a good run of results now.