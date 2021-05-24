Alan Shearer reacts to Joe Willock’s goal against Fulham

Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock scored in the 7th successive Premier League game yesterday.

He has now become the only Newcastle player after Alan Shearer to score in seven consecutive games.





The 21-year-old has chipped in with vital goals against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Leicester City, Manchester City and West Ham United during that run.

Former Newcastle star and club legend Alan Shearer has now reacted to the midfielder’s scoring feat on Twitter.

Shearer tweeted:

Willock has been one of the best loan signings in the Premier League this season and he has made a considerable impact on the Newcastle side.

The Magpies must do everything in their power to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

It is evident from Steve Bruce’s press conferences that he rates the young midfielder quite highly and it remains to be seen whether Mike Ashley is prepared to back the manager in the transfer market now.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at around £20 million but he has the potential to justify the price tag and prove to be a major bargain in the coming years.

The Newcastle fans seemed quite impressed with the 21-year-old’s impact since joining the club on loan and they will be delighted if the Magpies can pull off the transfer this summer.

Willock has immense potential and not signing him this summer could prove to be a mistake for Newcastle. Arsenal might not be able to provide him with a regular starting berth and the Magpies must make the most of that opportunity and snap him up.

Read: Journalist confirms Newcastle’s desire to sign 8-goal ace this summer.