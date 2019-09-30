Alan Shearer reacts to Isaac Hayden’s red card against Leicester City

10-man Newcastle United suffered a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Leicester City on Sunday at the King Power Stadium, with Isaac Hayden’s 43rd-minute straight red-card proving fatal.
The Magpies midfielder launched himself into a dangerous challenge on Dennis Praet, and was immediately shown his marching orders.
Having been 1-0 down up to that point, Newcastle would have fancied their chances of putting in a better performance in the second-half, but Leicester exploited the advantage to the fullest, putting four past them when play restarted.
Magpies legend Alan Shearer fully agreed with referee Craig Pawson’s decision to send Hayden off, and here is how he reacted to it on Twitter:
Terrible tackle. Red card correct. #LEINEW
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) September 29, 2019
While the red-card had its toll on Newcastle, the players put in a woeful performance from start to finish, and head coach Steve Bruce is definitely not a happy man.
His side have now lost four out of seven Premier League games thus far, and are currently 19th in the table.
Although Newcastle’s five points at the moment surpasses their return (zero) at the same point last term, the lack of fight in the players was an eyesore, and the result didn’t do Bruce’s reputation any good.