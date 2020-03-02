Alan Shearer reacts to Arsenal’s tweets mocking Liverpool following Watford loss

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League ended at the hands of Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, with the Reds suffering a 3-0 defeat.
It was the visitors’ first loss in the top-flight in 422 days, with the last one coming at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on January 3rd, 2019.
Arsenal remain the only team to have gone an entire Premier League season without defeat having won the 2003-04 title in grand style, and they also hold the record for most league games (45) without a loss.
Liverpool were five games short of equaling the Gunners’ record and were just 10 games away from becoming Invincibles.
Arsenal fans were happy with Saturday’s result as it means their records remain intact, and here is the how the North London club’s official Twitter handle reacted to Liverpool’s loss:
Phew…
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020
Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC 👏
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has reacted to Arsenal’s tweets mocking the Reds, and the former Newcastle United striker believes going a whole campaign without defeat is likely to never be done again.
“I’ve seen the Arsenal tweets, congratulating Liverpool on a great run and another saying “phew”. It’s slightly tongue in cheek!,” Shearer told The Sun.
“Given how brilliant this Liverpool team are, it just goes to show what an incredible achievement that was by Arsenal in 2003-2004. To go the whole season unbeaten is unbelievable, and likely to never be done again.
“You’ve got to appreciate how difficult it is for any team to churn out results week-in week-out, when everyone’s talking about it, when things are not quite going for you, then you’ve got to find that extra gear to go again.”
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were hoping to go the whole 2017-18 campaign without defeat but ended up losing twice.
They picked up a record-setting 100 points in the end, though, after winning 32 games, and Liverpool will now look to break that record after failing to equal Arsenal’s Invincibles.