Alan Shearer reacts as Newcastle United secure draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United secured a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Saturday, with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka rescuing a valuable point for his side with some great saves.
Miguel Almiron scored his third Newcastle goal with a sublime finish seven minutes into the game before Leander Dendoncker drew Wolves level seven minutes later.
Both sides couldn’t find a winner afterwards, with Dubravka stopping thwarting the hosts despite their best efforts.
Newcastle currently have several injured players, forcing boss Steve Bruce to play some of his men out of position.
Nevertheless, the Magpies did well to secure a valuable draw against Wolves, and that impressed club legend Alan Shearer.
Here is how the Newcastle hero reacted to the result on Twitter immediately after the game:
Given more injuries and players playing out of posistion that’s a very good point for @NUFC against a very good @Wolves team. ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ 👏🏻👏🏻
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) January 11, 2020
Newcastle went into this game on the back of three consecutive Premier League defeats, and facing a solid Wolves team – that have lost just five games – away from home was going to be tough.