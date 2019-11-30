Blog Teams Newcastle United Alan Shearer reacts as Newcastle United hold Manchester City to a draw at Saint James’ Park

30 November, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Site News

Newcastle United held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at Saint James’ Park on Saturday, with Jonjo Shelvey’s late strike cancelling out Kevin De Bruyne’s goal.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for City 22 minutes into the game, but Newcastle took just three minutes to restore parity, with Jetro Willems putting a fine strike beyond Ederson.

The Magpies defended well for the larger parts of the second-half, but could do nothing to prevent the Belgian’s cracker in the 82nd minute.

However, Shelvey grabbed his first goal at SJP in style after Christian Atsu played a freekick into his path.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was impressed with the result, reacting thus on Twitter after the final whistle:

The Toons handed City a 2-1 loss the last time they visited Tyneside, and were brilliant from start to finish again today.

Head coach Steve Bruce will be proud of the result, and he has definitely won few fans over as a result.

