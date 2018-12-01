Alan Shearer react to Newcastle United defeat vs West Ham

After three back to back wins, Newcastle United suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against West Ham in the Premier League clash at St James’ Park on Saturday.
Javier Hernandez scored twice for the Hammers while Felipe Anderson added another in the injury time as Manuel Pellegrini’s side earned all three points against the Magpies.
Former Newcastle United player, club legend, and now a popular football pundit, Alan Shearer, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game.
He said West Ham were the much better of the two, and they deserved this victory. He described Newcastle’s performance as “toothless”.
I’m pleased I’m not on @BBCMOTD tonight having to analyse that toothless performance from @NUFC. @WestHamUtd much the better team and deserved to win.
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 1, 2018
Over the course of 90 minutes, Newcastle enjoyed 59% of possession and had attempted 16 shots. However they were wasteful and lacked quality.
As a result of this defeat, Newcastle have dropped down to 15th in the Premier League table with 12 points on board, just three above safety.