Alan Shearer raves about Wolves defender Conor Coady

Former England striker turned popular football pundit Alan Shearer has showered praise on Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Conor Coady.
While the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez have been bagging the headlines, Coady has been silently doing his job for the club.
He has gone under the radar and probably has not been given the recognition he deserves this season.
Coady, who joined Wolves in 2015 from Huddersfield Town, is an important part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans, and has been impressive this season so far.
He has started in all eight of their Premier League games at the heart of the back three, and Shearer has been hugely impressed by his performance against Crystal Palace last week.
Speaking on Match of the Day (6 October, 10.25pm), Shearer has hailed him as ‘magnificent’.
“We’ve spoken about Moutinho and Neves several times but Conor Coady and (right-back) Matt Doherty I thought were brilliant today,” Shearer said.
“Coady – his reading of the game, not panicking in tight situations, wanting to play out; he seemed very, very confident.
“He was absolutely magnificent. He’s played at youth level for England, if he keeps on performing like that it won’t be long before he gets a full shout from Gareth Southgate.”
Coady has been overlooked by England manager Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions’ upcoming games against Croatia and the USA.
However, Shearer believes that it is only a matter of time before he gets a call-up to the national team, especially with Wolves flying high in the Premier League.