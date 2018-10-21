Alan Shearer raves about Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela

Former Newcastle United striker and popular football pundit Alan Shearer has showered praise on Tottenham Hotspur winger Lamela after yet another fine performance from the Argentine.
The 26-year-old joined Spurs in 2013, and has made over 150 appearances for the north London club. He is a player of vast potential, but somehow hasn’t been able to deliver it on a consistent basis.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has used him wisely after he returned from a long injury lay off. And Lamela is repaying his faith with some fantastic performances this season.
Lamela has impressed so far while coming off the bench. On this occasion, Pochettino gave him his first start of the season, and it was his goal that made the difference between the two sides on Saturday afternoon.
The Argentine has taken his goal tally to four in all competitions. He has also registered two assists for the side.
Match of the Day pundit Shearer was impressed with Lamela’s performance, and observed that he is playing with confidence again.
“Impressive. Lamela on his first league start of the season was the difference, particularly in the first half,” said Shearer, as quoted by Football London.
“He produced some wonderful bits of skill, his first touch was exemplary, bringing people into the game and everything that was good about Tottenham on the ball he seemed to be at the heart of that.
“Confidence, skill, belief on the ball, one v one, trickery, he had all of it.
“He was full of confidence, full of belief, did his bit defensively as well, when Tottenham lost the ball, didn’t give up, got it back and Tottenham are then on the break again.”