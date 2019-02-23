Alan Shearer raves about Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United picked up a 2-0 win over Huddersfield in the Premier League today.
Goals from Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon sealed the win for the hosts. The Magpies are now 14th in the table with 28 points.
January signing Miguel Almiron made his full debut for Rafa Benitez’ side as well.
While there were many impressive performances across the pitch, Sean Longstaff’s composed display caught the eye yet again.
The youngster has been outstanding for Newcastle United ever since he broke into the first team scene.
Club legend Alan Shearer was in awe of the midfielder’s performance today as well. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Longstaff.
His tweet read:
An impressive home debut from Almiron, but man of the match again @seanlongstaff97 faultless in the middle of the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Toon Toon ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ #NEWHUD
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 23, 2019
Shearer heaped praise on Almiron as well. The Paraguayan looked comfortable against the Terriers and he will be looking to build on this start now.
As for Longstaff, he will be delighted to hear these comments about him and he will look to continue his improvement and finish the season strongly with the Magpies.
Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas also heaped praise on the youngster.
I know it’s already been said by a few, but @seanlongstaff97 is looking like a top player for @NUFC stands out like a sore thumb in this team.
— Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) February 23, 2019