Alan Shearer raves about four Newcastle players

Newcastle United legend turned popular football pundit Alan Shearer has picked up four players for praise as the Magpies registered their first win of the season last week.
After suffering back to back defeats in their opening two games in the Premier League, Steve Bruce’s side returned to winning ways after they picked up a shock 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday.
Shearer has said that he wants his ‘friend’, Steve Bruce, to achieve success at the club. He is impressed with the way the Magpies responded on the pitch after their opening two defeats.
The BBC pundit feels that Newcastle’s 5-4-1 formation is perfect for the side, as they produced a sturdy performance against Spurs. Although they managed only 20% of possession, they were composed defensively throughout the game.
Shearer has specifically praised Paul Dummett, who was ‘outstanding’ on the day. Earlier, Garth Crooks mentioned in his column that he epitomises the Toon spirit.
The club’s record goal-scorer also showered praise on Joelinton, the £40m Brazilian who made all the difference with his finely taken goal.
Shearer also felt Miguel Almiron was equally good and praised the performance of Christian Atsu as well.
He said to BBC Sport: “Paul Dummett was outstanding at the back and he was man of the match. Nothing got past him all game. This was highlighted by making 12 clearances in the game, more than any other player. There were so many impressive performances from Newcastle and Miguel Almiron was another who did well.
“The Brazilian’s performance was excellent against Spurs. He held the ball up well and brought his team-mates into the game and it was a very clinical finish for his first goal for the club since signing from Hoffenheim for a club record £40m fee.
“If they have one or two injuries that could change as Allan Saint-Maximin went off, but Christian Atsu came on and he was superb.”