Alan Shearer puts down Michael Chopra after ex-striker questions Steve Bruce’s training methods

11 January, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Newcastle United, Site News

Newcastle United held Wolverhampton Wanderers to a 1-1 draw at Molineux today, but it came at a cost as the Magpies lost Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle to first-half injuries.

The duo joined the growing list of injured Newcastle players, and the club have now had 13 first-team members sidelined due to various knocks in recent weeks.

Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie, Javier Manquillo, Jonjo Shelvey, Fabian Schar, Jack Colback, and Joelinton are all crooked, and former Newcastle striker Michael Chopra has questioned Steve Bruce’s methods in a tweet.

Toons legend Alan Shearer has leaped to Bruce’s defence, though, shutting down Chopra with this brilliant reply:

Chopra isn’t an admirer of Bruce and has always attacked the Newcastle boss whenever he has the chance to.

In August, he claimed that some senior players had told him that they didn’t know their roles under the head coach, tweeting thus back in September:

The result at Wolves, despite all the injuries, is commendable, and Bruce should be praised, not criticized.

Given the insane amount of games they have played since the beginning of the season and their lack of squad depth, injuries are inevitable, and Bruce will only hope it doesn’t disrupt his side’s campaign.

Newcastle could be forced to go into the transfer market this month as a result of their injuries, and that will go a long way in boosting their chances of finishing the season strongly.

