Alan Shearer praises Wolves’ Conor Coady, tips him for imminent England call-up

Wolverhampton Wanderers will face Watford in the F.A Cup semifinals after securing a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Molineux on Saturday.
Last season’s Championship winners have been in sublime form since earning promotion to the English top-flight, securing victories against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the league, while putting Liverpool and the Red Devils to the sword on their way to Wembley.
Wolves are looking to finish seventh in the table in order to play in the Europa League next term, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has enough quality within his squad to pull it off.
The few English players in the side have been impressive thus far, and Premier League legend Alan Shearer has tipped one of them to make manager Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad soon.
“At the back Conor Coady has been a consistent thorn in the side of opposition strikers and cannot be far away from an England call-up,” the former Newcastle striker told The Sun.
“Wolves have a lot to shout about right now.”
Coady is the only Wolves player that has played every minute of their league campaign thus far, and that says a lot about the trust Nuno Santo has in him.
The 26-year-old has already played for England at under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19 and under-20 levels, winning the European Under-17 Championship with them in 2010 while also making the team of the tournament.
Despite the quality available to Southgate, Coady has everything it takes to break into his squad, and as Shearer rightly pointed out, it’s now a matter of “when” and not “if”.