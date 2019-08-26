Alan Shearer praises Steve Bruce’s perfect set-up against Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United secured their first points of the new Premier League campaign away from home at the expense of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Club-record signing Joelinton opened his goalscoring account for the Magpies in the 27th minute, putting a delightful finish to a perfect chip from Christian Atsu.
Manager Steve Bruce will definitely be glad that Newcastle have finally gotten off the mark following back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Norwich City.
The Geordie has come fire from the fans and press since succeeding Rafa Benitez, and getting his first win, against a side as big as Tottenham would have been a huge relief.
Bruce’s men defended with their lives and caused the hosts all sorts of problems anytime they launched a counterattack.
It was a set-up Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was impressed with, and here is how he reacted on Twitter after the victory:
So many impressive performances today @NUFC Dummett. Joelinton. Almiron all magnificent. Set up worked to perfection. #TOTNEW
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 25, 2019
Newcastle were dealt a blow after Allan Saint-Maximin went down injured 17 minutes into the game.
However, replacing the Frenchman with Atsu proved to be an inspired tactical substitution from Bruce, and the Toons boss will hope to get more wins going forward.
Leicester City and Watford visit Saint James’ Park on Wednesday and Saturday respectively for a League Cup and Premier League game, and getting impressive results against them will definitely win Bruce more fans.