Alan Shearer praises Sean Longstaff for his performance against Manchester City

Newcastle United shocked Manchester City on Tuesday night, handing the Premier League defending champions their fourth loss of the campaign at Saint James’ Park.
The 2-1 victory boosted the Magpies’ safety hopes as they moved to 14th in the table, five points and four places above the drop zone.
With 24 points picked up from as many league games, Newcastle will have to do much more in the remaining 14 games in order to guarantee their top-flight status at the end of the campaign.
The victory against Pep Guardiola’s side will no doubt hand them a huge boost going forward, and club legend Alan Shearer couldn’t help but shower praises on Sean Longstaff for his impressive performance in the game.
“I thought young Longstaff in midfield to be playing against Fernandinho, De Bruyne and Silva and standout as he did was an incredible performance for him,” the Newcastle legend told Coral.
Our ambassador @alanshearer is delighted to see Newcastle on the up again after a fine 2-1 win over Man City! #NUFC pic.twitter.com/dmJTr8NXSB
— Coral (@Coral) February 2, 2019
The 21-year-old was solid against the vastly-experienced City midfield, and not many would have believed that it was only his third-ever Premier League start.
Longstaff is proving he has what it takes to cut it in the topflight alongside the big boys, and should he keep improving at this rate, it’s safe to say Newcastle have got a big gem in the making on their hands.