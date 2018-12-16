Alan Shearer praises Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez

Former Newcastle striker and club legend Alan Shearer has praised Rafael Benitez after the Magpies earned a 1-0 win away from home against Huddersfield.
Summer signing Salomon Rondon scored his fifth goal as the Magpies sealed all three points. It was a fantastic move by Newcastle, with Javier Manquillo and Ayoze Perez combining before setting up for Rondon.
In the BBC Match of the Day program, host Gary Lineker raised the topic of Rafael Benitez and the impact he has had on the Newcastle side.
Lineker has hailed the incredible job the Spaniard has done on a shoestring budget, and Shearer has agreed with what he said.
The BBC pundit has hailed the former Liverpool manager as Newcastle’s “biggest asset”, and believes if there is a takeover, keeping Benitez at the club should be Newcastle’s top priority.
“He is their biggest asset,” Shearer said on BBC Match of the Day.
It was a massive victory for the Magpies. The result saw Newcastle moving to 14th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the relegation zone.