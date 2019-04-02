Alan Shearer praises Bernard and Idrissa Gueye for Everton’s victory over West Ham United

Everton secured their 12th Premier League victory of the campaign with a 2-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday.
First-half goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard were enough for Marco Silva’s men, and the win boosted the Toffees’ chances of finishing in seventh place, with only a point between them and Wolverhampton Wanderers who face Manchester United later tonight.
Premier League legend Alan Shearer has showered praises on Bernard and Idrissa Gueye for their impressive performances against the Hammers, and the Everton duo made his coveted Team of the Week.
“A good goal and some wonderful trickery. He was a real force for Everton,” Shearer said concerning the Brazilian.
He said of the Senegalese: “Dominated the midfield for Everton.”
Bernard finally opened his account since arriving Goodison Park for free from Shakhtar Donetsk during the summer, and manager Marco Silva will hope he can get involved in more goals going forward having already weighed in with three assists in 28 league games.
It remains to be seen if Gueye will remain at Everton beyond the end of the campaign, as he is clearly interested in a switch to Paris Saint-Germain following an interest in his signature from the French giants in January.
The former Aston Villa midfielder has been key to the Blues since arriving, but they might need to start looking for a replacement as he won’t hesitate to push for an exit should PSG return this summer.
Both players have been very crucial to Everton’s campaign this term, and they could be key to a seventh-place finish.