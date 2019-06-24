Alan Shearer posts heartfelt message to Rafa Benitez on Twitter

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has reacted on Twitter after the club announced that they will be parting ways with manager Rafa Benitez at the end of the month.
The Spaniard spent three seasons with the Toons, helping them back to immediate promotion to the top-flight by winning the Championship in his first full campaign in charge.
Despite being on a very tight budget in the transfer markets, Newcastle have managed to hold on to their Premier League status in the last two seasons thanks to Benitez’s tactical brilliance, but the former Liverpool boss wants more than just fighting for top-flight survival every other season.
Unfortunately, current owner Mike Ashley couldn’t and can’t guarantee that, and the Spaniard is set to leave in the coming days.
As expected, Shearer isn’t a happy man, and here is how he reacted to the news on Twitter:
A world class manager. A manager who performed so well in very difficult circumstances. A manager who understood the fans. Thanks and good luck @rafabenitezweb you were brilliant for the Toon. #SHAMBLES
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) June 24, 2019
The 59-year-old has been in charge of Newcastle since March 11, 2016, winning 62 games, drawing 31 and losing 53 of the 146 games he oversaw.
The Toon Army are livid at Ashley’s decision to let Benitez walk away, and a successful takeover is the only thing that can make them happy at the moment.
It remains to be seen if the Bin Zayed Group are any closer to completing their proposed £350 million takeover, but the Saint James’ Park outfit surely could do with new owners right now as the club’s Premier League status is under huge threat as long as Ashley is in charge.