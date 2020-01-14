Alan Shearer is surprised Tottenham Hotspur allowed Christian Eriksen’s contract situation get to this point

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their eighth Premier League loss of the campaign at the hands of Liverpool on Saturday, and are now nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
Jose Mourinho’s men have a huge job on their hands if they are to finish in top-four, and how they fare in the January transfer market will have a big say on their season.
Spurs could be without English striker Harry Kane for the rest of the season after he was ruled out till at least April, while French midfielder Moussa Sissoko is also set to spend time on the injury sidelines.
The North Londoners could also lose Denmark international Christian Eriksen in the coming days, with the midfielder linked with a January move to Inter Milan.
Tottenham are contemplating whether to cash in on him now or let him go for nothing at the end of the season, and Premier League legend Alan Shearer can’t believe they let the contract situation get to this.
“They are way off the top four now. Another headache is what to do with Christian Eriksen, who was booed off by some fans on Saturday when he was subbed,” Shearer told The Sun.
“We all know he’s going to move on but I’m surprised Tottenham have allowed it to get to this point.
“They should have sold him when he had 12 or 18 months left on his contract, rather than let him go for nothing.”
Jan Vertonghen is another player whose contract expires at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if the centre-back will put pen to paper after his teammate Toby Alderweireld did so last month.
Losing Eriksen for free will be a huge blow, while cashing out on him this month wouldn’t yield much profit as opposed to what they would have sold him for a year ago.
Tottenham will have to learn from this one going forward, and the onus is on chairman Daniel Levy to get things right.