Alan Shearer fires warning to Liverpool ahead of Newcastle clash

Newcastle United host Liverpool on matchday 37 of the 2018-19 English Premier League campaign tomorrow, and the visitors have to secure all three points to keep their title dreams alive.
The Anfield outfit have only lost once in 36 games this season, but seven other draws have proved costly and could see them eventually and narrowly miss out on the title to league leaders Manchester City.
The trip to Newcastle won’t come any easy for manager Jurgen Klopp, and Magpies legend Alan Shearer has fired a warning to the Reds ahead of the clash.
“It’s the penultimate set of fixtures in the Premier League this weekend and Liverpool will have to bounce back from their disappointment in Barcelona as it still could be an outstanding season for them if they win the Premier League. They have to go to Newcastle and that is not going to be an easy game,” the former striker told Coral.
“I am not buying into all this talk of Rafa wanting to do Liverpool a favour. Trust me, he will be desperate to win this game.
“He has a great affinity to Liverpool but he will not want Jurgen Klopp to win the Premier League title because of winning the game at Newcastle. He will be doing everything he can to stop Liverpool.”
The Merseyside giants secured a comfortable 4-0 victory when both sides met at Anfield on boxing day, but a fierce clash should be expected on Saturday as Benitez will surely want to prove a point.
Newcastle handed City a 2-1 defeat at Saint James’ Park in January, and the players will fancy their chances of dealing a blow on Liverpool’s aspirations as a result.
It will be exciting to see how both managers look to outdo each other, but Klopp should do well to heed Shearer’s warning as the Spaniard will be going for the jugular.