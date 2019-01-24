Alan Shearer doubts if Newcastle United will spend any money in the January transfer window

There are few days left until the January transfer window shuts and Newcastle United are yet to make any signings.
Club owner and Chairman Mike Ashley is refusing to release funds, and a frustrated manager Rafa Benitez has already hinted at a summer exit by the time his contract ends.
From the look of things, the Magpies will have to make do with loan signings this month if any player will be arriving, and club legend Alan Shearer has expressed a major fear that should worry the fans.
“There is just a week left in the January transfer window and many clubs will be desperately trying to do some business before it shuts,” the legendary striker told Coral.
“Newcastle definitely need some signings but I very much doubt any money will be spent given how the last few windows have gone at the club.”
The SJP club have already agreed a loan deal until the end of the season for Lazio left-back Jordan Lukaku, and few other loan deals could still be gotten over the line in the coming days, but no permanent signings are expected.
Newcastle are also keen on loan deals for Lyon striker Martin Terrier and Juventus’ Moise Kean, but it remains to be seen if they will be successful in their attempt to secure them.
Ashley is definitely frustrating Newcastle fans and Benitez, and should be club lose the Spaniard at the end of the season while the chairman remains, it could deal a huge blow on their chances of retaining their top-flight status going forward.