Alan Shearer comments on Tottenham Hotspur’s top four chances

Former Newcastle striker and now a popular football pundit, Alan Shearer, has suggested that Tottenham have a challenge on their hand to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Only a few weeks back, it looked like Spurs were in the title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City, but after a series of poor results, they now have a challenge on their hand to remain in the top four.
Arsenal are just one point behind Spurs after 30 games, while Manchester United and Chelsea are still within the touching distance of a top four finish.
With Champions League to focus on, Spurs have a tough task to hold on to their current position. Spurs are without a win in their last four Premier League games, losing three of them, and now find themselves in a spot of bother.
They will have to face Liverpool and Manchester City away from home, while a London derby against West Ham could prove to be a tricky fixture.
“Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham were a shoo-in a few weeks ago. Now they’ve got an unbelievable challenge on their hands,” wrote Shearer for The Sun.
“They go away to Liverpool next and then have to take this form into their new stadium — and who knows how they will react to that? Spurs have also got to go to Manchester City, whereas Arsenal have an easier run-in.”