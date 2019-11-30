Alan Shearer comments on the Newcastle United v Manchester City game

Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United the last time they visited Saint James’ Park, with Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie helping the Magpies come from behind to bag a valuable victory after Sergio Aguero had put the visitors ahead a minute into the game.
Newcastle ended a 22-match winless run against City as a result, and head coach Steve Bruce will hope to repeat the heroics of Rafa Benitez’s side this afternoon.
Magpies legend Alan Shearer reckons they have a chance to get a result against Pep Guardiola’s men, but he admits it will be a very difficult task.
“Newcastle were very poor against Aston Villa on Monday night, they didn’t look like scoring, didn’t create anything, so they will have to improve vastly if they are going to beat this Manchester City team,” Shearer told Coral.
“They have that improvement in them. When you look at their performance at West Ham, against Tottenham, they had a good result against Bournemouth at home after going behind, but it will be a very tough game against a very experienced Manchester City.
“It will be a tough game, but it will be a game, if Newcastle are at their best, they can get something out of it.”
Newcastle beat Man City last season in one of the upsets of the year.
Newcastle have lost 19 out of their last 23 games against Man. City, and it will be interesting to see how they fare this afternoon.
City have scored the most league goals (37) this term, and with their eyes firmly fixed on displacing leaders Liverpool, they know they can’t afford to leave SJP with anything less than three points.
A draw or win will be huge for Newcastle, and Bruce will definitely endear himself to some fans if he pulls off a surprise today.