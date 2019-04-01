Alan Shearer comments on Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical switch vs Liverpool

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in a pulsating thriller at Anfield on Sunday.
The Reds were totally dominant in the first half and got their deserved goal through Roberto Firmino. Left back Andy Robertson whipped in a fabulous delivery from the left, from which the Brazilian headed home.
However, after the break, Spurs looked a completely different side. They were smart in possession and got their equaliser through Lucas Moura.
In fact, they created some very good chances, and had they converted those, the result could have been different.
In the end, Liverpool got the winning goal after Mohamed after Salah’s header ended up as an own goal by Toby Alderweireld.
Former England striker Alan Shearer has praised Mauricio Pochettino’s tactical switch in the second half while writing his column for The Sun.
The Newcastle legend said that the tactical switch made a huge difference and that Spurs should have won the game.
“Liverpool were worth their half-time lead, but Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics changed the game after the break,” wrote Shearer for The Sun.
“The Spurs boss moved to a back-four and pushed Danny Rose further forward.
“It led to them deservedly levelling, with right-back Kieran Trippier much more advanced to find Lucas Moura. Pochettino’s tactical switch made a huge difference and it should have won Spurs the game.”