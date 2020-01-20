Alan Shearer believes Newcastle United have a great team spirit under Steve Bruce

Newcastle United left it very late to grab their eighth Premier League victory of the campaign at Chelsea’s expense on Saturday.
Despite being the second-best team all game, the Magpies struck at the death to snatch a very vital win through Issac Hayden, and head coach Steve Bruce and his side surely deserve some credit now.
Despite their lack of squad depth at the moment due to injuries, Newcastle put in a top performance against Chelsea and Toons legend Alan Shearer believes Bruce can’t do more than he is currently doing, hailing Newcastle’s great team spirit under him.
“As for a Magpies revival, I don’t think Steve Bruce can do a lot more than he’s doing with what he’s got,” Shearer told The Sun.
“It’s not pretty at times – but what he has is great team spirit.
“He’s got players who care and who want to scrap and fight for him. If you’ve got that, it’s half the battle.”
Not many fans gave Bruce a chance when he succeeded Rafa Benitez, but it is safe to say the former Sunderland boss is doing just as much as the Spaniard did at Saint James’ Park.
Newcastle are a few wins from securing Premier League safety, but adding some quality players to the squad this month could see them push for a top-seven finish, with only four points between them and Sheffield United.
They already have an excellent team spirit with Bruce in charge, and making the squad better and stronger by making the necessary signings will definitely make this side a top-half-of-the-table team.