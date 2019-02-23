Alan Shearer believes Mohamed Salah will beat another one of his goalscoring records

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer holds the record for fastest player to reach 50 Premier League goals for a single club, having reached the landmark in 66 appearances for Blackburn Rovers.
He is followed by Ruud Van Nistelrooy who scored 50 goals in his first 68 league games for Manchester United.
Liverpool legend Fernando Torres reached the milestone in 72 games for the Reds, but Mohamed Salah is just three games away from potentially breaking Shearer’s record as he already has 49 goals in 62 league appearances for the Anfield outfit.
The Egyptian face Manchester United, Watford and Everton next, and Match of the Day asked if he could break the Newcastle legend’s record and set a new record against those tough oppositions.
Shearer himself has backed Salah to break his record, replying with this tweet to MOTD’s question.
Yes!! https://t.co/VBX9B5o4JJ
— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 23, 2019
Shearer currently holds the record for most goals (260) in Premier League history, most Premier League goals (34) in a 42-game season, most Premier League hat-tricks (11), most Premier League penalties scored (56), most Premier League goals (227) scored from inside the box and most Premier League goals (5) in a single match.
Salah set the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season after ending last term with 32 goals, while he also made history for most games (24) scored in during a Premier League season.
It remains to be seen if the Liverpool star can get that one goal within the next three games, but having already scored 17 goals in 26 league appearances this term, the most by any player (alongside Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero), getting on the score sheet soon shouldn’t be a problem.