Alan Shearer and Tim Sherwood speak on Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League title chances

Tottenham Hotspur ran riot against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, coming from a goal behind to run out 6-2 winners.
The result saw them move just within six points of table-topping Liverpool and they are only two points behind Manchester City after 18 round of games.
Tottenham are now widely considered as one of the genuine Premier League challengers for the season by many, and manager Mauricio Pochettino and his men will definitely be giving all their all going forward this season.
Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood and EPL legend Alan Shearer both believe the north London side can’t be ruled out of the race after an impressive start that has seen them win 14 and lose four of their games.
“We’ve to say at the moment, you’re going to have to look at Tottenham, the way they are, the way they perform and the players they have at their disposal,” Sherwood said post-game.
“They are in this title race without a doubt. The sprint is over, it’s a long-distance run. They are in there at the moment, tucked in nicely, but they have still got a long long way to go. If they are in it by March or April, I’m certainly happy because they have had a fantastic season.
“But they need to stay in contention. Hang on to their coattails. But March and April, those head to head games we’ve shown there, crucial to who lifts that trophy.”
"The sprint's over. It's a long-distance run"@AlanShearer & Tim Sherwood on @SpursOfficial's #PL title hopes pic.twitter.com/WlOWO4g252
— Premier League (@premierleague) December 24, 2018
Shearer also shares the same sentiment.
“This team has to go on and win, and we know that once you get one trophy, others follow. They are in an amazing position to do that.”
Manchester City were earlier considered as favourites, with Liverpool tipped to give them a run for the money.
Only the Reds are unbeaten in the league following 15 wins and three draws, but Tottenham have shown they can’t be ruled out of the race just yet, and it promises to be an exciting tussle between the trio heading into the second half of 2018-19.