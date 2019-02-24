Alan Pardew comments on Pochettino’s confrontation with Mike Dean

Mauricio Pochettino had a confrontation with referee Mike Dean after Tottenham’s defeat to Burnley yesterday.
Alan Pardew feels that it could end up costing the Tottenham fan favourite.
Pochettino was unhappy with some of Dean’s decisions during the game and he came up with a furious reaction in the end.
It will be interesting to see if he is punished by the FA for his actions.
Speaking to beIN Sports after the game, the former Premier League manager said: “Your self-control is obviously put to one side, because the emotions got the better of Pochettino, that is why he has gone up to the referee. He got very close to the referee, and that will probably get him in trouble. Having said that, Mike Dean, if I was a manager and he had said something to me in that instance, I’m going to react, and the referee would be, in my opinion, best to say nothing.”
Tottenham struggled to cope with Burnley’s directness and power yesterday and goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes sealed a thrilling win for the hosts.
The Londoners needed to win to stay in touch with City and Liverpool in the title race and the defeat will be a damaging blow to their title aspirations.
It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back from this and put together a winning run now. Pochettino will be hoping to finish the league season strongly and do well in the Champions League.