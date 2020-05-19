Alan Nixon sheds light on Newcastle United takeover process

As we move into another week, Newcastle United fans are gradually getting impatient over the takeover saga.

The journalists are trying their best to provide the latest information to the fans.

A deal in the region of £300 million has been agreed between Mike Ashley and the Newcastle potential owners.

The potential new owners paid a part of the payment and have signed a contract as well.

The would-be new owners – Amanda Staveley’s consortium — comprising her company PCP Capital Partners (10 per cent), the billionaire Reuben brothers (10 per cent) and the 80 per cent majority stakeholding of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – are simply awaiting the official confirmation from the Premier League.

However, it could take some time, according to Alan Nixon.

The popular journalist has claimed that the would-be new owners might have to wait a bit. The Premier League are going through a few more papers and that the deal is far from being done.

Might have a wait yet. Premier League shuffle a few more papers. Still think it happens. Why wouldn’t it? https://t.co/BlCLapWNvw — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 18, 2020

However, the likes of George Caulkin and Luke Edwards have maintained that the Staveley group are confident of the deal and they have long-term plans.

The Premier League are also occupied with the restart of the season. They want the remaining of the season to be played behind closed doors, and are working on ‘project restart’.