Alan Nixon: Rangers ‘making a move’ for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Miguel Luis

Glasgow Rangers have been very quiet in the January transfer window but the Ibrox club could be looking to bring in one player before the window ends.
According to journalist Alan Nixon of The Sun, The Gers are ‘making a move’ to sign Portuguese midfielder Miguel Luis on loan from Sporting Lisbon.
Rangers. Making a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Miguel Luís. Poss lengthy loan. Available.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 28, 2020
He claimed that the Ibrox club are looking at a lengthy loan for the Portuguese under-21 international as Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster his squad.
The 20-year-old is a highly-rated young talent who has made 21 appearances for Sporting. He has made seven appearances this season.
Rangers have done well to remove some of their unwanted players from the squad with the likes of Eros Grezda, Andy King and Jamie Murphy leaving Ibrox this month.
Therefore, there will be a vacant position for Luis who can play anywhere across the midfield. He will be on a lengthy loan deal which will give him time and space to settle down at the club, and there’s a possibility of a permanent move if he impresses under Gerrard.