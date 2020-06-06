Alan Nixon provides latest update on Newcastle United takeover

With every passing week, the anxiety among the Newcastle fans is growing as the ownership takeover saga drags on.

Nine weeks have passed since the Premier League began their owner and directors test and nobody knows what the outcome will be.

The potential new owners – The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Reuben Brothers and PCP Capital Partners – have already agreed a £300m deal to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley, and a part-payment has been made already.

Both the buyer and the seller are confident that the deal will go through, but there are others – the likes of BeIN Sports, Hatice Cengiz and Amnesty International – who want the deal to get blocked.

According to reports from The Independent, sixteen cross-party MPs and peers have expressed concerns about the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle.

Despite the obstacles, Alan Nixon of The Sun has delivered some positive updates on the Newcastle United takeover.

Nixon claims on his Twitter account that the takeover ‘will happen’, and it is ‘just a matter of shuffling papers’. In a separate tweet, he has added that the UK government has no involvement in this matter, and it completely rests on the Premier League.

It’s with the Premier League. Govt passed that one sideways. Says it all. https://t.co/ZmnYcOjnQc — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2020

It will happen. Just a matter of shuffling papers and keeping up appearances. https://t.co/E8OtbagfMR — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 6, 2020

The Magpies have been waiting for a decision for two months now, and Lee Ryder claims that Newcastle’s future is now firmly in the hands of Richard Masters, the Premier League chief executive.