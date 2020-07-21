Alan Nixon: Leeds United favourites in the race for Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Leeds United met with Wigan Athletic striker Joe Gelhardt yesterday and are keen to wrap up a deal for him as soon as possible.

Leeds. Have met Joe Gelhardt today. Wigan striker. Many keen. However they are in first and strongest. No fee agreed yet. But keen to take him ASAP. Admin want money up front ASAP as bills to pay. Mad times. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 20, 2020

The 18-year-old is on the radar of many clubs, with Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic some of those to have shown interest, but Leeds are now favourites in the race.





Wigan and the Elland Road outfit are yet to agree a fee, but the Latics want it paid upfront once they do as they are in need of funds.

Paul Cook’s side went in administration earlier this month and are looking to cash in on some of their most-prized players as they face potential relegation.

Gelhardt has been widely tipped for the top, earning comparisons with Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney and he will be keen to prove himself in the Premier League.

Sealing promotion to the top-flight has given Leeds a huge chance in the race, and a move could be sealed in the coming days or weeks.

The England youth international has made two starts for Wigan this term, coming off the bench in 15 other league games and scoring his only senior goal against Hull City back in September.

Gelhardt has scored an impressive 19 goals in 27 appearances for England across various youth levels, and could turn into one of the best finishers in the game under the guidance of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa.