Alan Nixon: Everton hold major interest in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser

According to the reliable journalist, Alan Nixon, Everton hold a ‘major interest’ in Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.
Recently, The Independent reported that Premier League giants Arsenal are looking at the possibility of signing him in the current transfer window. And Nixon claims that the Toffees are also in the race for his signature.
When asked if the Gunners’ interest was genuine, Nixon responded on social networking site Twitter: “Think people working on making it genuine… still hear Everton have the major interest.”
Cracking signing for Everton
Fraser would be a terrific signing for Everton. The 25-year-old has proven his class this season, scoring eight goals and further providing 15 assists for the Cherries this season.
He is a real livewire and brings a lot more to the side. Only Eden Hazard had registered more league assists over the course of the campaign which shows how brilliant he was in the 2018-19 campaign.
While Everton do have a wealth of attacking talents, there are still question marks over Theo Walcott’s long term future. Likewise, Ademola Lookman doesn’t appear to have the full backing of Marco Silva.
Everton had shown their ambitions in the transfer market last summer, and they should continue the trend by signing Fraser this summer.