Alan Nixon claims Leeds United want Sean McGurk

According to well-known journalist Alan Nixon, Leeds United are interested in signing Sean McGurk from Wigan Athletic in the summer transfer window.

The Sun journalist has claimed on Twitter that Leeds have “warm interest” in McGurk, as well as his Wigan teammate and 18-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt.





Nixon reported the Whites’ interest in Gelhardt earlier this month in The Sun, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side wanting McGurk is new.

Leeds. Very warm interest in both Gelhardt AND young McGurk at Wigan. A few others keen on the pair. But Leeds may be first in once promotion confirmed. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 17, 2020

One for the future

McGurk is only 17 years of age and has yet to feature in the Wigan first team.

Wigan are playing in the Championship this season, but with the Latics having gone into administration and a 12-point penalty awaiting them, they could end up getting relegated to League One at the end of the season.

The Latics will need to sell players, and it is unlikely that McGurk will cost much.

With Leeds set to clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign, it is hard to see the 17-year-old feature in the first team for the Whites, but he could be drafted into the youth side and allowed to progress and develop at his own pace.

McGurk is a promising young player who will get better if given the right coaching.