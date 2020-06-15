Alan Nixon: Celtic waiting to see if any team makes the right offer for Odsonne Edouard

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Celtic waiting to see if any team makes the right offer for French striker Odsonne Edouard ahead of the summer transfer window.

Waiting to see if somebody makes the right offer for Edouard … https://t.co/1czS8u6D8n — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 14, 2020

The 22-year-old is a wanted man in the English Premier League following his impressive individual campaign for the Hoops.





Edouard has 28 goals across all competitions this term, with 22 of them helping Neil Lennon’s side to the Scottish Premiership title.

Celtic wrapped up a ninth consecutive title in 2019-20 and are looking forward to making it 10-in-a-row next term.

While the Frenchman admits that he “would love to be part of it”, he is aware that nothing is guaranteed yet, claiming “no one knows what will happen in the future.”

The Daily Mail claims Edouard is valued at £35 million by Celtic, and they will most likely sell should suitors meet their demands.

Newcastle United have been linked with the Hoops star, and the Magpies could be keen to table a serious bid for him post-takeover.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers eyes a reunion having brought the Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate to Parkhead, and he is reportedly ready to sell £20 million-rated Kelechi Iheanacho in order to fund the move.

Lennon and Edouard definitely hope to work together again next season, but the right offer might just be enough to force Celtic’s hands.