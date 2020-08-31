Alan Nixon: Aston Villa close to signing Matty Cash

Aston Villa are close to signing Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

Cash is known. It’s close. Watkins is about the best deal (for him). Benrahma is about the best deal (for him and Brentford). Edouard is expensive and might fancy a bigger move when he leaves. https://t.co/uRaiGAEPnw — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 31, 2020

According to latest reports from The Independent, Dean Smith’s side are confident of signing the Forest full-back, with a fee in the region of £15m expected to be agreed shortly.

Cash, who was arguably one of the best left-backs last season in the Championship, was also targeted by Premier League rivals Fulham. But it seems, he is heading towards joining Villa instead.

Villa have agreed personal terms with the player.

Nixon has suggested that Villa are interested in signing Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma from Brentford this summer.

Brentford’s capture of Ivan Toney from Peterborough could pave the way for Watkin’s potential departure from the Championship club. It remains to be seen whether Villa come up with a formal bid for Benrahma as well.

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is another target for Villa. However, Nixon has suggested that the French striker would be an expensive option for Villa, while he might fancy moving to a bigger club as well.

Villa are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, and have made Arsenal stopper Emiliano Martinez their No 1 target.